Tomlin on Landry, ball-guys, 'no respect' card

A. It's usually a combination of things. Time of possession is a big element of it. You have to possess the ball in order for a back to run for yards like that, and that was the case in Miami last weekend – when they had possession of the ball for 36-and-a-half minutes. And over the course of the game the defense has to get worn down, which usually means you're probably not converting third downs on offense.

Q. Do there have to be some long runs mixed in, too, for a back to get to 200?

A. Most certainly. Usually, those long runs are the result of breakdowns in schematics, or missed tackles, and/or both. More times than not, it's usually both.

Q. Are you disappointed at all in the play of the defense through six games?

A. Yes, I am. But in some aspects I'm pleased. I try not to waste a lot of time at this time of the year judging those feelings or emotions, because it's not conducive for us to win the next game. The big thing we need to do is acknowledge areas where we fall short, acknowledge areas and things we're doing well and use that information to increase our chances of winning the next time out. So, feelings of satisfaction or feelings of disappointment are less important than the actual facts associated with them.

Q. Are those facts used to guide your work with the team moving forward?

A. I'm sure it's a factor, but it's probably a minimal one. The substantial things, the tangible things, are the things of significance.

Q. We've talked about the difference between play-the-ball defensive backs and play-the-man defensive backs, and how you're either one or the other. Who are the ball-guys from this group?

A. Will Gay is a play-the-ball guy, has always been a play-the-ball guy. I think that's what attracted us to him. I think back to his senior year at Louisville, and I believe he had five or six interceptions. He had a ball in his hands in Miami in the early portion of that game – we were up, 8-3 – and he didn't make the play. Just because they're a ball-guy doesn't mean they catch every single ball that comes their way. A ball-guy or a man-guy speaks more to mentality. Will Gay is a definite ball-guy. Mike Mitchell is a definite man-guy.

Q. What about some of the younger guys?

A. We're still trying to discover some of those guys. Artie showed signs of being a ball-guy simply because of his production at Miami. He was a six-interception guy a year ago, and it was one of the attractive things about him during draft preparation. He's displayed that consistently in practice to the extent of this journey thus far this year. So far, it hasn't shown up in a stadium. Hopefully, it's this weekend.