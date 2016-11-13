Tomlin on Ladarius, Bud, DeAngelo

Q. What kinds of things do rookie NFL quarterbacks usually do that Dak Prescott is not?**

A. They usually, quite frankly, turn the ball over, and they're usually playing because of a lack of ideal circumstances around them. Meaning that they're on a losing team and there are usually a number of people out, not only at the quarterback position. All of the things surrounding him are pretty solid. He's got a full arsenal of weapons around him. He's got a quality offensive line. He's got a talented runner. He's got a winning group that plays good defense. Just structurally the things around him are much more stable and much more conducive to him performing well than most scenarios involving rookie quarterbacks.

Q. But does he have any characteristics on the field where he is showing himself not to be playing like a typical rookie quarterback?

A. He's done a nice job. Not taking anything away from him. He's managing the game well, he's taking care of the ball. I think he has thrown for 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The way they're running the football, and the things that Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett are doing with him, they're minimizing his exposure to defenses, and by that I mean they're minimizing the potential for negativity. One of the key things in their passing game is mis-direction pass and play-action pass, which marries up well with their really good running game. Those are low-risk passing plays.

Q. What do you remember about Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott from the pre-draft getting-to-know-them process?

A. Remember both guys well. We researched both guys, interviewed both guys. I was at Ezekiel's pro day and had a chance to meet him and his Mom. A quality talent, not surprised at all by the things he's doing. I could say similar things about Dak Prescott. We were really impressed with his skill set and talents, and the things he was able to do in Starkville.

Q. Is this the best offensive line in football, and is Tyron Smith the best left tackle?

A. I hadn't seen all of the offensive lines play, but I have to acknowledge that Dallas' has an argument. They're good individually. They're good collectively. They get hats on hats. They're physical. Without question, Smith has an argument for being not only the best left tackle, but the best lineman. He's got a high skill-set. He's got great finish. He's got great skill development and hand usage. There's not anything he can't do.

Q. Everyone knows about Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant and that offensive line, but as you watched video of the Cowboys, what is an underrated aspect of their game that has allowed them to win seven in a row?

A. The interior players, and by the interior players I mean the interior players on possession downs. Often times, it's No. 11, Cole Beasley, and No. 82, Jason Witten. Those guys are the guys who keep possessions alive. They're running the ball, and running the ball extremely well, but they're possessing the ball as an offense. They're dominating the time of possession. On possession downs, these two players are highlights of their offense. They're the chain-movers.

Q. What does a team have to be doing, or not doing for that matter, to win seven games in a row?

A. They have to be taking care of the football. They have to be making the combat catches and plays. In one-on-one situations, whether on offense or defense, you have to be making those combat catches and plays, and they're doing both. They're running the ball really well and they're making combat catches and plays.

Q. What statistic, other than the final score and turnover ratio, will end up being the one that is the best indicator of the outcome?