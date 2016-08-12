Tomlin on joint practices, being physical

A. It almost always starts with a conversation between the head coaches. That's an important element of it. There has to be a mutual understanding there, at least a shared mutual approach to preparation, some things you philosophically share to allow teams to come together and make productive use of the time without being negative. I have a nice history with Jim Caldwell, I know his approach to preparation, and I thought it would mesh well with ours. It has been a great experience for us.

Q. Does a practice against an opponent tell you more about your own players than a Steelers-on-Steelers practice?

A. It absolutely does. Over the course of the spring and the summer, you start to get an understanding of how your offense attacks you, or how your defense attacks you when you're working Steelers vs. Steelers. So you start to take some calculated risks associated with familiarity. I think that when the scheme changes and the players got more unfamiliar, it makes you play more fundamental. You see who really follows rules, and whose vision is really sharp. It creates an unsettled feeling that is really a great evaluation aid in terms of knowing who can play and who can't. It was beneficial to us in that way.

Q. In choosing the site for these kinds of joint practices, is Saint Vincent College a selling point? Specifically from a coach's perspective, what's good about these facilities for a joint practice?

A. This is why it's attractive: we've been here for 50 years, and that continuity creates a very predictable logistical environment. Adding (people) to that environment is no problem. The sustained success we've had there makes doing things like this extremely easy, because our normal operations are so consistent and easy and fluid. They don't have any security questions. They don't have any crowd control questions. They don't have any logistical questions about the housing and the preparation of the team. All of those things have been tried and tested over the course of years in this environment, and that's what you don't have when you've been at a training camp site for maybe two or three years. You don't have that long track record of operation that makes everyone comfortable.

Q. Is it possible to hold a joint practice if the league doesn't help out by scheduling a preseason game against that same team that same week?

A. It definitely can happen, and it probably does, but having a preseason game against the team probably does aid in the construction of the schedule when a game can be a part of it.

Q. During a particular practice – any regular afternoon practice on campus – is there any significance to the drill you choose to watch in person?

A. (Laughs). I'm thoughtfully non-rhythmic in that area. I always want the guys to know that everything we do we do with a purpose and is of interest to me. I have an informal schedule, and it's become informal over the years because I've found my rhythm. But in the early years, it was very formal and strategic, in terms of where I placed myself in any given practice. I just want my guys to know that anything we do is important, and I have to lay physical eyes on everything on at least something of a routine schedule basis to back that belief up.

Q. In terms of the evaluation, are there certain drills or positions that are better seen on video, via the eye in the sky?

A. I agree with what you say, but I take the opposite approach in that some drills are better seen from ground level than they are on video. Usually it involves the close-quarter combat between the big people, and that's why I often choose one-on-one pass rush over seven-on-seven. Although both of those drills occur at the same time, seven-on-seven is much easier to watch on video than the one-on-one pass rush. Some of the subtleties, some of the hand-placement things, the hand usage things that are critical to winning one-on-one, the video doesn't give you a very good representation of that. The big feel, the things that happen in seven-on-seven, you're probably just as effective watching that on video as you are in person.