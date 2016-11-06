Tomlin on injuries, winning on the road

Q. How would you describe Steelers vs. Ravens?**

A. It's urgent. It's intense. It's raw. It's what football is about. And not only at the National Football League level, but at any level. I think anybody who has been involved in football, whether it's little league or high school or college, they have an opponent that they're very familiar with, an opponent that is very familiar with you, and you have a shared history and similar goals. All of that adds to the intrigue and interest and fireworks that transpire when these two teams come together.

Q. Does every team have a rival like this?

A. Not every team, but probably every good team I've been a part of has somebody that they're on a collision course with routinely.

Q. Is it personal?

A. It is. I think anybody who is serious about what it is they do, those are blurred lines between business and personal. Anybody who says it isn't personal is lying.

Q. The Ravens have won three in a row in this series, and five of the last six. Has there been any theme as to what's gone wrong for you in those games?

A. We turned the ball over some. In particular, the games that have been in Baltimore there has been a splash turnover or two that have been significant in terms of the outcome of the game. In all instances, I felt that we had run out of time as opposed to got beat, but that's what happens when you turn the ball over.

Q. In the areas of running the ball and stopping the run, what do you think it's going to take to leave Baltimore with a win today?

A. Just good fundamental ball. You lose a little bit – like I talked about regarding the line of scrimmage play on offense when you're working on a silent count, that is an advantage to their front. But we have some schematic things to level that playing field, some approaches to running the football. On the defensive side, it's just being where we're supposed to be, and tackling.

Q. Are there any numbers, though, that might be an indicator? Say, gain at least as many yards rushing as the defense allows?

A. Those numbers, per se, really are controlled and dictated by third-down conversions. If you're losing third downs, you're not going to have enough snaps to have an effective running game in this series, and if you're winning third downs you're going to have enough snaps to win the war of attrition that's associated with winning the run-game element of this series. What controls who has the most successful running game isn't necessarily the run, per se. It's who is winning third downs and thus possessing the ball and getting opportunities to snap it and run it again.

Q. What statistic, other than the final score and turnover-ratio, will end up being the key one in determining the winner of this game today?