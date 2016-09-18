Tomlin on going for it, Carlos, A.J.

Q. Do you ever solicit anyone else's opinion?**

A. I'm very cautious about that, to be honest with you. I want to wear the responsibility of that decision. That's my job. I embrace that. I appreciate input, but I'm not looking to share the workload.

Q. How does it feel to be the one making a decision for a group of men?

A. Probably more than anything, it is humbling because you have the livelihoods of men that rest on your decision-making, the outcome of the game, opportunities guys have been working for. It's not a haphazard thing. It's something I go through with a great deal of thought.

Q. Is there a key guy on the Bengals defense? How does his play set things up for the others on the unit?

A. I think it's Carlos Dunlap. He's a problem in all situations and scenarios. In the running game, he's a ridiculous matchup for tight ends because of his size and length. His pass rushing abilities speak for themselves. He's one of the best defensive ends in football. His range and his athleticism make him a factor in plays that guys who play his position shouldn't be a factor in. If you throw a perimeter screen, if you throw the ball downfield, if you're running away from him, you better be cognizant of how you carry the ball because he's a tremendous chase-player. He has great length, and that length shows up. He's highly productive all over the field. To me, he is the most impactful guy on their defense.

Q. On offense, who is their key guy, not counting the quarterback, and how does his play set things up for the others on the unit?

A. That's easy. A.J. Green. He's a guy who can change the climate of a game in an instant, and has. We were there in a playoff game, and we were up, 13-0, and there were about six minutes left in the first half. Boom. He drops a bomb on us, goes about 70 yards, and it's game on. The whole climate of the game changed on one play. Those are the type of abilities that he has, and he displays them consistently. The Bengals were in a tight ballgame last week against the New York Jets. He dropped a bomb on them. Boom. The climate of the game changed in an instant, and that was Darrelle Revis across the line of scrimmage from him. Green is that type of player. He's impactful. He can change the game in the blink of an eye. We have a great deal of respect for him and his abilities.

Q. The Bengals have a new offensive coordinator this year – Hue Jackson was hired as the head coach in Cleveland, and Ken Zampese is the offensive coordinator. Have you seen much difference in what Cincinnati is doing on that side of the ball?

A. It has been interesting studying them. They're a continuity group – much has remained the same – but you still do see some elements that were exclusive to Hue Jackson, you still do see some elements that were exclusive to Jay Gruden, who was the Bengals coordinator before Hue Jackson. Ken Zampese has been there for a long time, and they have an opportunity to not only add a new wrinkle but also still lean on some of the things that have been good to them. That's one of the things they have from an organizational standpoint with the type of continuity they have. Even though Ken is new to the job, he's not new to them. He's got relationships and understandings regarding the players that they can build on moving forward.

Q. Beyond the final score and the turnover ratio, which statistic might turn out to be the most critical in reflecting the outcome of the game?

A. Yards per carry, via the rush, on both groups. Our ability to win the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense usually sets the pace in terms of which quarterback has a leg up when the ballgame ultimately comes down to how they operate. We've got Ben. They've got Andy. I'm sure they feel just as good about their signal-caller as we do about ours. The team that controls the line of scrimmage is going to put that signal-caller in the driver's seat as the game continues to unfold.

Q. The average per carry statistic you just referenced, is that the one you look for to determine which team has control of the line of scrimmage?