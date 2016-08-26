Tomlin on Ben, talking about injuries

Q. Could you go into a little more detail about what you meant by "the journey we took them through?"**

A. Sure. Monday represented a normal in-season Wednesday, when we lay the foundation for our plans for all three phases of the game. Tuesday was a regular in-season Thursday, where we focus on some of the details relative to special teams. Wednesday was an in-season Friday, and so it was about situational football – third down, red zone, backed-up, goal line – and really rounding out the game plan and hardening it up as we push toward kickoff.

Q. Was it your plan all along to play all of the healthy guys in the third preseason game?

A. It was, yes.

Q. Why do you think it was important to get them playing time at this stage of the preseason?

A. They have gotten a lot of good, quality work, not only in training camp but in our practices against Detroit. They've had some exposure to people who are not on our team. Now it's time to take them into a stadium and take the next step in preparation. Some of the guys who haven't played (in the preseason) have done this for an extended period of time. They might not need the exposure that others need, but I do think it's an important thing to get into a stadium with overall game readiness and deal with the things and the emotions associated with getting ready to play. They're going to do it, and then we're going to move on.

Q. What has Ben Roethlisberger shown you during this whole training camp/preseason process?

A. I think he came in shape, and he's doing a great job of being him and doing the things required for him to do. The thing that sticks out the most is the pinpoint accuracy of his deep ball. His deep balls have been uniquely accurate, even for him. And that's exciting.

Q. Do you believe that a team can have defined strengths and weaknesses as it heads into a regular season, where one aspect of the team's game is going to have to compensate for another aspect?

A. I like to refer to it as perceived strengths and weaknesses, because the reality of it may be different. I think teams come in with perceived weaknesses and strengths, and only the team's play bears that out and often times I'm prepared to be surprised.

Q. In making your plan for a particular regular season game, do you ever look at it that way, as perceived strengths and weaknesses? This is what we can do to maybe offset this weakness of our game, or maybe to take advantage of a weakness in the opponent's game?

A. I acknowledge the existence of that, but the issue of strengths and weaknesses for me as we get closer to game-time is about whether or not it's relative to the team we're playing. What might be a weakness might not turn out to be a weakness in a matchup in a particular week. That's usually my focus. I focus on the strengths and weaknesses of our group relative to the team we're playing whatever particular week we're talking about. It's a changing thing for me, and I think the opponent is an element of it.