Tomlin on anger, receiving RBs, KC's No. 56

Q. This game against the Chiefs is the fourth of 16, and so a quarter of the regular season will be over this weekend. Do you use that as a marker or as a measuring stick at all?**

A. I specifically don't. We do in terms of some of the things we do procedurally – self-scouting and things of that nature. It's a natural thing to break the season down into quarters from an evaluational or measureable standpoint, but that's housekeeping, if you will. Just the spirit of the journey and how we go about the journey and identifying elements of the journey, I try to stay away from that because I don't want to de-value each individual week.

Q. When do you start looking at trends around the league with respect to helping you prepare your own team? One of the things that comes to mind immediately is the new kickoff rule.

A. As soon as Week 2. Anytime I'm getting an opportunity to look at a variety of people and their approach to situations and circumstances, I'm formally or informally getting a global perspective on how things are trending. I think that's something that continually goes on on a variety of levels.

Q. We're familiar with the problems receiving tight ends can pose for defenses in general. How does that compare with the problems a receiving running back can pose?

A. It is a very similar problem, because if you have a high-quality receiving running back, he creates matchup issues for linebackers and safeties. Particularly a guy who runs a full route tree. There are plenty of backs who have great hands, great short-area quickness who are a problem in that way, but schematics don't allow them to be a major problem because they're only running a limited number of routes. In the last decade or so, I can think of only a couple of guys who had the extended route tree who created real problems – Marshall Faulk, LeDainian Tomlinson, guys who were running more than hitches and slants and gos. Those are the kinds of guys who could fall into the category of the vertical tight end.

Q. Where is Le'Veon Bell in terms of being able to handle the full route tree?

A. He's in that category. Those are not my words, those are LaDainian Tomlinson's words. He came and watched us work for a day at training camp, and he went away with that perspective on it. It was interesting to get that perspective from one of those rare guys I just mentioned.

Q. Le'Veon Bell is a quality receiver, and since his job description is running back, are there things you can do with formations to get him covered by a linebacker or a safety rather than by a cornerback?

A. You don't dictate to them. What the defense's intentions are is something that's revealed to you often by the movement of the running back in the formation, but you don't dictate to them. What I mean is that if you remove the back from the backfield and he's split out wide, and they have a cornerback on him, that simply is telling you they chose zone. If there's a linebacker on him, then it's being revealed to you that they're playing man-to-man on that down. By simply moving him around, you don't have the ability to dictate who is in coverage.

Q. You're a 2-1 team because that's what your record says you are, but outside of that and the boundaries of the final score, do you allow yourself to be either pleased or disappointed by performances of individuals or units?

A. We're always evaluating the performances of the units, for the same reasons I tried to explain when I talked about our mentality regarding Mondays. We need to take the emotions out. We need to look critically at how we performed individually and collectively, because the next challenge is around the bend. And in the National Football League, people work to expose your weaknesses, they work to move away from your strengths, and that self-evaluation, that self-awareness is a big part of the journey for us.