Tomlin disappointed, but understands decision

The Steelers held practice on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week but will now be off from football activity for the remainder of the weekend. Players will remain in the area, though, and still undergo their required daily testing for COVID-19.

"The rules are different. But from my understanding the rules are going to be different for all of us," said Tomlin. "There will be daily COVID testing throughout this weekend, so the guys will have to remain local. We understand that. We plan to adhere to that."

The NFL has not said when they will announce when the game will be played, and Tomlin said while he has "had some information regarding potentially what the future looks like," it's all hypothetical at this point and he is just now focusing on preparing to play the Eagles at Heinz Field on Oct. 11.

"I am a tangible guy," said Tomlin. "The next tangible thing for us is the Philadelphia Eagles, so that is where my attentions are transitioning towards. I will let the people that handle that business focus on that."

When asked if he thought the decision to reschedule the game for a later date was correct or not, Tomlin said it wasn't up to him.

"My opinion does not matter," said Tomlin. "We take marching orders from the National Football League. We understand that they are acting in our collective best interest and I have a great deal of comfort in that."

The rescheduling of the game could potentially have the Steelers playing 13 straight games without a break, all depending on what the league decides, and it's something Tomlin isn't worried about if that is the case.

"We do not care," said Tomlin.