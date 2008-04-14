Ticket Sale Date And Acts Announced For Kenny Chesney At Heinz Field

Ticket Sale Date And Accompanying Acts Announced For
**Kenny Chesney's 2008 Poets & Pirates
Concert Tour At Heinz Field**
PITTSBURGH — Tickets for award-winning music entertainer Kenny Chesney's 2008 Poets & Pirates Tour will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.
Tickets for the Saturday, June 14 concert may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (412) 323-1919.
The accompanying acts for the Kenny Chesney concert have also been announced. Special guest Keith Urban, the 2005 Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year, will highlight the opening acts for Chesney at Heinz Field. LeAnn Rimes, Gary Allan and Luke Bryan will also perform prior to Chesney.
A three-time and current Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, Chesney will bring his tour to 14 NFL stadiums around the country.
In the previous two performances at Heinz Field in 2005 and 2007, Chesney's summer concerts have been a huge success. Over 100,000 tickets were sold the past two concerts in Pittsburgh.