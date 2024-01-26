They proved again they have the running game

Harris took a handoff from Pickett on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 11 with 1:23 left in the first quarter, cut from the right hash to the middle of the field and hit a mass of humanity. But he kept is legs churning and the Steelers kept blocking and the pile kept moving. Harris powered back toward his right and continued down the field, with safety Dax Hill, safety Jordan Battle and linebacker Germaine Pratt all trying to tackle him and Heyward, Freiermuth and Cole trying to push the Bengals' defenders off of Harris. Moore and wide receiver Miles Boykin also chased the play to its conclusion.