'The Standard: Thank You Ben' to air Saturday

If there is a player who has lived up to 'The Standard' in Pittsburgh during his career it's definitely been quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

And it's only fitting that Roethlisberger, who retired after an illustrious 18-year career, will be the featured subject in the next episode of, 'The Standard, presented by Xfinity,' which will air on the Steelers digital and social platforms on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

The episode, titled 'Thank You Ben,' will feature exclusive footage of Roethlisberger mic'd up from his last game at Heinz Field, which included an emotional goodbye to Steelers fans and a victory lap around Heinz Field. The footage is a must for all Steelers, and football fans, who want an inside look at what it was like for Roethlisberger to experience the excitement and emotion of his final home game.