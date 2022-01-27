'The Standard: Thank You Ben' to air Saturday

Jan 27, 2022 at 01:30 PM

If there is a player who has lived up to 'The Standard' in Pittsburgh during his career it's definitely been quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

And it's only fitting that Roethlisberger, who retired after an illustrious 18-year career, will be the featured subject in the next episode of, 'The Standard, presented by Xfinity,' which will air on the Steelers digital and social platforms on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

The episode, titled 'Thank You Ben,' will feature exclusive footage of Roethlisberger mic'd up from his last game at Heinz Field, which included an emotional goodbye to Steelers fans and a victory lap around Heinz Field. The footage is a must for all Steelers, and football fans, who want an inside look at what it was like for Roethlisberger to experience the excitement and emotion of his final home game.

Fans can tune in for the live stream on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. on steelers.com and the team's social platforms, or watch the Season 2, Episode 6 version of 'The Standard' archived on the Steelers YouTube and Facebook pages.

