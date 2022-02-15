No. 3 - Dec. 19, Tennessee: Four of a Kind

The Steelers' 19-13 victory over the Titans came down to a stop in the red zone with less than a minute remaining.

But the lead the defense was trying to protect at the time had been generated thanks in large part to the defense's ability to turn Tennessee over.

A forced fumble by cornerback Arthur Maulet and a recovery by free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led to a field goal early in the second quarter and got the Steelers to within 10-3.

A forced fumble by cornerback Cam Sutton and a recovery by cornerback Joe Haden late in the third quarter led to a field goal early in the fourth quarter and a 13-13 tie.

An interception by inside linebacker Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter led to a field goal for a 16-13 lead.

And a fumble recovery by Watt in the fourth quarter led to still another field goal and the six-point cushion that ultimately stood as the final margin.