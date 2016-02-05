Super Bowl XL Rewind

Feb 04, 2016 at 08:02 PM
Super Bowl XLSteelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganFebruary 5, 2006; Attendance: 68,206Pittsburgh won its fifth Super Bowl title as it captured a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. The Steelers' fifth title matched the most in NFL history (S.F. 49ers and Dallas Cowboys).

Backed by a predominantly Pittsburgh crowd, the Steelers were led by Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward, who finished with a game-high 123 receiving yards on five catches (24.6 avg.) with one touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward scores a touchdown on a pass by wide receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with Jeff Hartings (64) and Alan Faneca (66) after Willie Parker's 75-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game against Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Brett Keisel kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Seattle Seahawks kicker Josh Brown (3) misses a third-quarter 50-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Cowher of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL at Ford Field on February 5, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' Alan Faneca holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, in the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to pass to Antwaan Randle El (82) in the third quarter as Seattle Seahawks' Rocky Bernard (99) defends in the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 / 66
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander tries to break away from Pittsburgh Steelers' Joey Porter (55) during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis runs for yardage in the 4th quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XL in Detroit on Feb. 2, 2006. Pittsburgh won 21-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tries to avoid the rush of Seattle Seahawks' Bryce Fisher (94) during the second quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker dives into the end zone to score a touchdown on a 75-yard run during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. The run was the longest run from scrimmage in Super Bowl history. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, left, game MVP Hines Ward (86) and Steelers head coach Bill Cowher celebrate after winning the Super Bowl XL football game 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward (86) leaps into the endzone past Seattle Seahawks' Marcus Trufanton on a 43-yard touchdown pass reception from receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy while coach Bill Cowher celebrates after their Super Bowl XL football win over the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. The Steelers won, 21-10. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
* FILE * Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker makes a 75-yard touchdown run as he's chased by Seattle Seahawks from left, LeRoy Hill (56), Michael Boulware (28), Bryce Fisher (94), Lofa Tatupu (51), and Etric Pruitt (35), from left, during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game, in this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) reacts with teammate Deshea Townsend (26) at the end of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006. The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Smith (91) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander (37) in the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend is at right. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) leaps into the end zone past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant on on a 43-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker (39) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (80) in the Super Bowl XL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. Parker's 75-yard run was the longest run from scrimmage in Super Bowl history. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher reacts after being doused with water after the team's 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
* FILE * Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker makes a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest from scrimmage in Super Bowl history, during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game, in this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher reacts on the center stage after ther Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Pittsburgh struggled offensively in the first quarter as it failed to gain a first down, but found itself down only 3-0 after Seattle's Josh Brown booted a 47-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining in the opening period.

The Steelers' offense came to life briefly on their first drive of the second quarter, but it was stalled as QB Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by the Seahawks' S Michael Boulware.

Pittsburgh's defense continued to buckle down and halt any Seattle chances of extending its lead throughout the second quarter.

The Steelers finally got on the board late in the half as Roethlisberger dove into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run, giving Pittsburgh a 7-3 halftime lead. It was his second postseason rushing touchdown and the first-ever by a Steelers' quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh stretched its lead to 14-3 on the second play of the second half as RB Willie Parker darted 75 yards for a score. The 75-yard run was the longest in Super Bowl history, surpassing L.A. Raider Marcus Allen's 74-yard run against Washington in Super Bowl XVIII.

After a missed field goal by Brown on Seattle's first drive of the second half, the Steelers appeared on the verge of breaking the game open by driving to the Seahawks' seven-yard line on the ensuing drive. However, Roethlisberger threw an interception at the four-yard line to Kelly Herndon, which he returned 76 yards to the Pittsburgh 20. Three plays later Seattle scored on a 16-yard pass from QB Matt Hasselbeck to TE
Jerramy Stephens to cut the lead to 14-10.

The Seahawks had an opportunity to take the lead early in the fourth quarter before Hasselbeck was picked off by CB Ike Taylor at the Steelers' five-yard line. Taylor finished with a team-best seven tackles.

Pittsburgh all but sealed the game on a gadget play. WR Antwaan

Randle El took a reverse handoff and threw a 43-yard strike to Ward, pushing the Pittsburgh lead to 21-10 with 8:56 left in the game. Randle El's touchdown pass was the first by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history.

The Steelers' defense clamped down on the final two Seattle possessions to post the victory.

Roethlisberger became the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl and finished 9-of-21 for 123 yards. Parker finished with a team-high 93 yards on 10 carries, while RB Jerome Bettis added 43 yards on 14 rushes.

Pittsburgh's defense racked up three sacks.

