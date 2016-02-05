Super Bowl XL Rewind

After a missed field goal by Brown on Seattle's first drive of the second half, the Steelers appeared on the verge of breaking the game open by driving to the Seahawks' seven-yard line on the ensuing drive. However, Roethlisberger threw an interception at the four-yard line to Kelly Herndon, which he returned 76 yards to the Pittsburgh 20. Three plays later Seattle scored on a 16-yard pass from QB Matt Hasselbeck to TE

Jerramy Stephens to cut the lead to 14-10.

The Seahawks had an opportunity to take the lead early in the fourth quarter before Hasselbeck was picked off by CB Ike Taylor at the Steelers' five-yard line. Taylor finished with a team-best seven tackles.

Pittsburgh all but sealed the game on a gadget play. WR Antwaan

Randle El took a reverse handoff and threw a 43-yard strike to Ward, pushing the Pittsburgh lead to 21-10 with 8:56 left in the game. Randle El's touchdown pass was the first by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history.

The Steelers' defense clamped down on the final two Seattle possessions to post the victory.

Roethlisberger became the youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl and finished 9-of-21 for 123 yards. Parker finished with a team-high 93 yards on 10 carries, while RB Jerome Bettis added 43 yards on 14 rushes.