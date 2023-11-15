Winning games all that matters to Pickett

Pickett is coming off a game in which he threw for just 129 yards in a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. But he also didn't need to throw the ball a lot, as the Steelers rushed for a season-best 205 yards in the win.

Still, both he and the team know there will be times when he has to throw the ball more and be more effective.

"We're going need more particularly as this road narrows," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "But guys like Kenny and myself, we're measured by wins and losses. He and I talk about that often and openly. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win. And so, that's where we are. That's where our focus is.

"I love the fact that he embraces that. Down in and down out there are some things to work on, certainly, but it's not like we're going to start on Wednesday, working on those things. We've been working on those things, and we will continue until we get the desired result."

The desired result is a more explosive offense, one capable of carrying the load more for what has been an opportunistic defense. The Steelers are tied for the league lead in turnover ratio at plus-10. But a big part of that also has included their offense taking care of the football.