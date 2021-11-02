Steelers trade Ingram

Transactions

Nov 02, 2021
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers traded linebacker Melvin Ingram III to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The Steelers will get a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from the Chiefs in return for Ingram.

The Steelers signed Ingram as an unrestricted free agent in July, and he played in six games, starting one. He recorded 10 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

Ingram spent his first nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the 18th player overall.

