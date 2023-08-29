Transactions

Steelers trade Green, reduce roster to 53

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:05 PM
The Steelers traded guard Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans on Tuesday and acquired the Texans sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for him.

Green was the Steelers third round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 87th pick overall. He started 15 games his rookie season, the first rookie to start at center since Maurkice Pouncey did so in 2010. He didn't see action in the last two games or the Wild Card game in the 2021 season. Last season Green didn't see any playing time, a game day inactive the majority of the season.

Among those released by the Steelers include veteran tight end Zach Gentry, who was drafted by the team in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. In four seasons he played in 40 games, starting 26, and had 39 career receptions for 303 yards. Also let go was safety Tre Norwood, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition the team released cornerback Luq Barcoo, running back Greg Bell, receiver Jordan Byrd, receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, linebacker David Perales, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Trenton Thompson, running back Xazavian Valladay, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Rodney Williams.

The roster moves the team made prior to Tuesday include:

Offense: Offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, receiver Dan Chisena, receiver Aron Cruikshank, guard William Dunkle, running back Darius Hagans and quarterback Tanner Morgan.

Defense: Defensive back Nevelle Clarke, linebacker Kuony Deng, safety Jalen Elliott, defensive back Madre Harper, cornerback Lavert Hill, defensive lineman Manny Jones, linebacker Tanner Muse, linebacker Toby Ndukwe, defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and safety Kenny Robinson.

Special Teams: Kicker B.T. Potter, and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

The Steelers also traded guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in a deal that also involved multiple draft picks. The Steelers acquired the Rams fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and their fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams received Dotson, as well as the Steelers fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The trade will be official once Dotson passes a physical with the Rams.

