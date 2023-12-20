Austin looking for safety in numbers

Compounding the issue at safety is that two other players at the position who began the season the 53-man roster, Keanu Neal and Elijah Riley, are on injured reserve – though the Steelers activated Riley's 21-day practice participation window on Tuesday and he could return to the 53-man roster in time for Saturday's game.

Trenton Thompson, who aligned next to Peterson at safety at times against the Colts, also suffered a stinger during that game and has been slowed in practice this week because of that issue.

There are a lot of candidates to play safety this week. Austin just isn't sure who will be available.

"Can I sit here and say I can definitively tell you who we have?" Austin said. "No. We'll figure it out when we get to Friday."

One other option at the position could be practice squad player Eric Rowe, a nine-year veteran who has made 56 career starts. The Steelers added Rowe to their practice squad Nov. 20 with Neal and Riley on injured reserve.

"We know that he's played some football in this league, some good football in this league," Austin said. "And if you get to a situation like this that you know he would be a guy that you could probably lean on. He's a guy that, depending on how this thing shakes out, probably you may see him out there this week and doing some stuff for us, and I would have a comfort level with that because I know I've seen him across film. I've never coached him until he got here, but I've seen one cross film and you know that he's a football player that understands what goes on in this league and will have a skill set that helps."