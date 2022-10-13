Steelers, Austin know they'll need best against Brady

Facing Tom Brady is akin to playing Garry Kasparov in chess.

He can be beaten. But you're going to have to be on your A game because the master has seen every move or counter move that's ever been made.

Brady, who leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Acrisure Stadium Sunday to face the Steelers, has started 321 games in a career that spans more than two decades. At 45, he might not have the mobility he once had – not that it was ever great – but he can still make all of the throws and is the quickest processor in the NFL as evidenced by his 2.4-second average time to throw.

Brady sees things at the line of scrimmage, reads the defense and gets rid of the football. He's thrown for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five games this season.

Slowing the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the Buccaneers (3-2) will be a tall task for the Steelers (1-4) this weekend, perhaps especially with a banged-up secondary.

"The thing with him, obviously he has seen everything. But the other thing, more than him seeing everything, he does a great job of getting rid of the ball fast," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Thursday at the UPMC-Rooney Sports Complex. "He doesn't sit there and hold it, sit there and pat and look around and take time to find guys. He knows where he wants to go with the ball and he gets it out of his hands.

"It's going to be challenge to get after him. But we have to make sure we're doing the right things and doing the right things with our rush plan. Some of it might just be batted balls. Sometimes, batted balls are as good as a sack. Get him into third-and-long. We're not going to fool him. We know that. So, we've got to try to generate the rush the best way we can. Sometimes, you take chances. Sometimes you don't."