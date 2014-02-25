Steelers team doctor wins NFL honor

Feb 25, 2014 at 05:13 AM
Bradley_article_use.jpg

Steelers' Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. James Bradley was awarded the 2014 Jerry "Hawk" Rhea Award as the Outstanding NFL Team Physician.

The award is presented by PFATS (Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society) annually at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. It is named after Jerry Rhea, the head athletic trainer for the Atlanta Falcons from 1969-94.

Bradley, a past president of the NFL Physicians Society and surgeon at UPMC, received the award in Indianapolis from Steelers' head athletic trainer John Norwig.

