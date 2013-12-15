Steelers take control early, win, 30-20

STEELERS 30, BENGALS 20

Steelers' record: 6-8

One year ago: 7-7

Series record (including playoffs): Steelers lead, 54-33

STORYLINE

This is uncharted territory for these Steelers. The experience of having to play multiple regular season games knowing that there is essentially no hope of making the playoffs is a new one for most of these players. How would they respond to the situation? "I think they're playing specifically to win this game. That's been our mentality throughout this year. When you start 0-4 in the manner in which we did, what's ahead of you and the manner in which you need to approach it is evident to everyone. Since that time we have been singularly focused to the task at hand, and I don't expect that to change now."

TOMLIN'S PREDICTION COMES TRUE IN A BIG WAY

Two days before the game, Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the possible significance of the kicking game.

"They do a great job of applying pressure with their punt return unit, and they also do a great job of applying pressure with their kickoff coverage unit," said Tomlin. "We have to be prepared to deal with those guys. We need to be prepared to make some plays of our own. We did the last time, and I thought it gave us a chance early in the game. We had a nice kickoff return early by Felix Jones, and we had a big punt return by Antonio Brown that produced a score for us. There's no question that special teams are going to be big in this game."