Steelers sign Wing to practice squad

Jan 10, 2024 at 10:20 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad today. 

This is Wing's second stint on the practice squad this year, signed earlier in the season when punter Pressley Harvin was injured.

Wing punted in two games for the Steelers this season, Week 4 at the Houston Texans and Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. In two games, he punted 11 times for a 45-yard gross average, and a 38.9-yard net average. He has two touchbacks, three punts inside the 20-yard line and a long of 52 yards.  

Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 2016 he punted 93 times for a 46.2-yard gross average and a 40.9-yard net average, breaking a Giants single-season record with the net average. He hit 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. He also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

Wing, who played college football at LSU and played in the XFL last season, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2013 NFL Draft.

The team had room on the practice squad after releasing quarterback Trace McSorley on Tuesday.

