Steelers sign Skipper

The Steelers signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper on Thursday.

Skipper originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 and made the team's initial 53-man roster after a strong preseason. However, he was waived prior to the season-opener, and landed with the New York Giants.

Skipper spent two months with the Giants, on the active roster and practice squad, before the Steelers signed him in mid-November off New York's practice squad.

Skipper was released by the Steelers before the start of the 2020 season and signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad a few weeks later. He spent four games on the Titans active roster in 2020, starting two, before suffering an injury that ended his season. He was signed to a reserve/future contract in the offseason but released before training camp.

The Falcons signed Skipper during the 2021 training camp but released him before the regular season began. The Titans brought him back to their practice squad in early December, signed him to a reserve/future contract after the 2021 season, but released him in early May.