Steelers sign Sciba to practice squad

Oct 29, 2022 at 03:55 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed kicker Nick Sciba to the practice squad today and he will be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sciba was signed after kicker Chris Boswell was ruled out for the game with a right groin injury.

Sciba was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the team's rookie minicamp in May. He was with the team through part of the preseason and training camp, before being released.

Sciba holds the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest records with 34 consecutive field goals made and was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history. Sciba holds the school record for field goals made, which was tied for 10th in NCAA history. A three-time Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, Sciba was named 2019 First Team All-American by ESPN, Football Writers Association of America, Sports Illustrated and Phil Steele.

The team also elevated defensive lineman Carlos Davis to the Active/Inactive roster for the game. Davis was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 11 games since he was drafted without any starts. He has 11 career tackles, including four tackles for a loss.

To make room for Sciba on the practice squad, the team released receiver Josh Malone.

Both Sciba and Davis will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

