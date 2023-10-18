Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad to the 53-man roster today. In a related move, the team released defensive back Desmond King II.
Rush was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad at the start of the regular season.
Rush played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where he began his career as a receiver, but switched to cornerback. He appeared in 43 games, starting 21 of them. He recorded 74 tackles, including 60 solo stops, 15 passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022 he started nine games, recording a career-high 38 tackles, 28 of them solo stops.
