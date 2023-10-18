Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Rush

Oct 18, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad to the 53-man roster today. In a related move, the team released defensive back Desmond King II.

Rush was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Rush played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where he began his career as a receiver, but switched to cornerback. He appeared in 43 games, starting 21 of them. He recorded 74 tackles, including 60 solo stops, 15 passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. In 2022 he started nine games, recording a career-high 38 tackles, 28 of them solo stops.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers continue to make changes to their practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
news

Steelers elevate Wing for Texans game

The Steelers elevated punter Brad Wing to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The team added receiver Jalen Camp to the practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers elevate Qadree Ollison for Raiders game

The Steelers elevated Qadree Ollison for Sunday night's game
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

Roster moves continue for the Steelers this week as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Raiders
Advertising