Steelers sign Raymond

The Steelers signed tight end Dax Raymond, giving the team five tight ends as they prepare for training camp at Heinz Field.
Raymond signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State in 2019. He spent a portion of the season on the Bears practice squad and then signed a futures contract with the team in January. He was released by the Bears in April.
While at Utah State, Raymond had 72 receptions for 873 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games.
The Steelers released tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson on Monday.
Related: Steelers' 90-man roster: TEs