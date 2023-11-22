Steelers sign Martinez

The Steelers signed linebacker Blake Martinez to the 53-man roster from the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

Martinez is in his eighth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Martinez has seen action in 84 games, starting 78, and has 700 career tackles, 437 of them solo stops, 39 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, 22 passes defensed and four interceptions.

He spent four seasons with the Packers, playing in 61 games, while starting 57 of them. He had a career-high 155 tackles in 2019 and had a career-high 10 tackles for a loss in both 2017 and 2018.

Martinez spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the New York Giants, starting all 16 games in 2020 and finishing the season with 151 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and three sacks.

In 2021 he started the first three games before suffering a torn ACL which ended his season.