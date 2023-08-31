Steelers sign King, add four to practice squad

More on the practice squad signings:

Receiver Simi Fehoko: Fehoko, who is the cousin of defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Fehoko was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He played in 10 games for Dallas, pulling in three receptions for 24 yards. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured List during the 2022 season after suffering a shoulder injury. While at Stanford he was an Associated Press First-Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2020, finishing with 37 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just a six-game season.

Guard Joey Fisher: Fisher was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released when the 49ers got down to the 53-man roster. Fisher played at Shepherd University where he started for three seasons, while the school didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a Division II First-Team All-America and All-PSAC First Team selection.

Offensive tackle Kellen Diesch: Diesch was most recently with the Chicago Bears, who released him during roster cutdowns this year. He originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the Dolphins and spent the 2022 season on the Chicago Bears practice squad. Diesch played college ball at Texas A&M, then transferred to Arizona State for two seasons.