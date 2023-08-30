Steelers add nine to the practice squad

The Steelers added nine players to the practice squad on Wednesday, eight who were released in the final roster cutdown, and one new to the black and gold.

The Steelers added former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.

The team brought back cornerback Luq Barcoo, running back Greg Bell, defensive lineman, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, linebacker David Perales, safety Trenton Thompson and tight end Rodney Williams.

More on the practice squad players:

Cornerback Luq Barcoo: Barcoo was signed to a one-year contract this offseason. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack. Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams. Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

Running back Greg Bell: Bell was signed by the Steelers during training camp. Bell originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Bell played two seasons at San Diego State after transferring from Nebraska. While at San Diego State he had 358 carries for 1,728 yards and 15 touchdowns in 21 games. In 2021 he carried the ball 245 times for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensive back Anthony Brown: Brown was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games in 2022 before suffering an ACL injury. In his first six seasons he played in 82 games, starting 57. He has 324 career tackles, 260 of them solo stops, four sacks, nine interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in 2021.

Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko: Fehoko signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles. He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.

Receiver Dez Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick was signed to Reserve/Future contract at the end of the 2022 season. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022. Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall: Marshall was signed by the Steelers at the end of the 2022 season from the New York Jets practice squad. Marshall was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 207th pick overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles. Marshall played at the University of Arkansas where he started the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, as well as a sack, forced fumble and pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one pass defense, one and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.

Linebacker David Perales: Perales was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.

Safety Trenton Thompson: Thompson was signed by the Steelers during training camp. Thompson, who played at San Diego State, signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 57 games at San Diego State, starting 31, and finished with 191 tackles, 125 of them solo stops, 12 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.