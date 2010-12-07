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Steelers Sign Kapinos; Place Sepulveda on IR

Dec 07, 2010 at 03:54 AM

PITTSBURGH ─ The Steelers signed third-year punter Jeremy Kapinos today to fill the void at the position after Daniel Sepulveda injured his knee during Sunday night's game at Baltimore.

Kapinos (KAP-in-os), 26, punted in one game this season for the Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 1 vs. Tampa Bay) and averaged 44.5 yards on four punts, including a long of 55 yards and two punts placed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He also posted a 37.0 net average in the game.

Kapinos spent the 2009 season with the Green Bay Packers and averaged 43.8 yards on 66 punts, including 15 punts placed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He originally signed with Green Bay as a free agent on Dec. 3, 2008, and averaged 39.1 yards on 17 punts during the final four games of the season. He was not re-signed by Green Bay in 2010 and did not participate in a training camp this past summer.

Kapinos originally signed as an undrafted rookie with the New York Jets in 2007 after receiving third-team All-America honors as a senior in 2006 at Penn State. He was released in training camp but re-signed with the Jets late in the season and played in the final game of the year a Tennessee. He averaged 41.6 yards on five punts against the Titans.

Kapinos will wear No. 3 for the Steelers.

Sepulveda was placed on the Steelers' Reserve/Injured List today after injuring his right knee in Sunday night's 13-10 victory over Baltimore. Sepulveda will be out for the remainder of the season.

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