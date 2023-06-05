Steelers sign Hagans, Williams

The Steelers signed running back Darius Hagans and offensive lineman Jarrid Williams on Monday.

Hagans played college football at Virginia State and took part in the HBCU Combine that was held in the offseason.

Hagans was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

His senior season he carried the ball 189 times for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns, playing in 10 games. In three seasons at Virginia State he played in 29 games, carrying the ball 420 times for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hagans also had 31 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons.

Williams was last with the Philadelphia Eagles, signing a Reserve/Future contract during their postseason run this past year.

Williams originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent time on the Eagles practice squad last season. Williams also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2022.

Williams played collegiately at both Miami, where he started 10 games as a redshirt senior last year, and Houston.