Steelers sign Graham

The Steelers signed undrafted rookie free agent running back Alfonzo Graham.
Graham was one of the players invited to the team's three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis and signed following it.
Graham played two seasons at Morgan State, seeing action in 20 games. He finished with 250 carries for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, and returned 18 kickoffs for 402 yards, a 22.3-yard average.
In 2022 he carried the ball 196 times for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns and won the MEAC rushing title and earned All-MEAC honors.
Graham played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl and participated in the HBCU Combine earlier this year.
Graham joins the other undrafted rookie free agents the Steelers previously signed.
Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp