Steelers sign undrafted free agents

Defensive end James Nyamwaya from Merrimack College played in 10 games in 2022 and recorded 27 tackles, 20 of them solo stops. He also had five and a half sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He had three sacks for a loss of 24 yards against Long Island University. He also was named second-team All-NEC last season.

Linebacker David Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career Sacramento State.

Fullback Monte Pottebaum played in 45 games in four seasons at Iowa, starting 13. He had 20 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also added 10 receptions for 85 yards. Pottebaum started out as a linebacker at Iowa but switched to fullback in 2019. He won the Coaches Appreciation Award for special teams in 2022 and the Team Hustle Award on offense in 2021 and 2022. Pottebaum grew up cheering for the Steelers.