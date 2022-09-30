Steelers sign Gilbert to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to the practice squad on Friday.

Gilbert, who was on the practice squad earlier this month, spent part of the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions. He played in eight games for the Lions last season, finishing with two tackles, one pass defensed and a forced fumble, which came in the Week 10 game against the Steelers.

The Steelers originally signed Gilbert after the 2021 NFL Draft as an undrafted rookie free agent, and he spent the first five weeks of the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Gilbert played at Duke University where he had 65 tackles, seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups.