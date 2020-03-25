Steelers sign fullback Derek Watt

Coach Mike Tomlin said it best when he said that every team needs a Watt, referring to linebacker T.J. Watt.

Now, the Steelers don't just have one Watt on the roster, but have two Watt brothers after the team officially signed fullback Derek Watt to a three-year contract.

Derek Watt was originally drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 198th pick overall. He has played in every game in his four seasons, starting 13 of 64 games.