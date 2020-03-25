Transactions

Steelers sign fullback Derek Watt

Mar 25, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Coach Mike Tomlin said it best when he said that every team needs a Watt, referring to linebacker T.J. Watt.

Now, the Steelers don't just have one Watt on the roster, but have two Watt brothers after the team officially signed fullback Derek Watt to a three-year contract.

Derek Watt was originally drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 198th pick overall. He has played in every game in his four seasons, starting 13 of 64 games.

Watt has been used mainly in a blocking role and on special teams, with 19 rushing attempts for 49 yards and one touchdown, which came during the 2019 season. He also has 10 receptions for 152 yards.

Watt is a special teams ace as well, and has recorded 33 tackles, including 24 solo stops, in four seasons. He was tied for the NFL lead with 16 special teams tackles in 2019 and was a first alternate Pro Bowl selection. He also was the only player in 2019 with at least 12 special teams tackles while also scoring a rushing touchdown.

This won't be the first time the Watt brothers will be teammates. They played together at Pewaukee High School and at the University of Wisconsin.

The Steelers now have two sets of brothers on the roster, with the Watt brothers joining Terrell and Trey Edmunds.

