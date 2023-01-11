Transactions

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

Jan 11, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
The Steelers signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday.

Those signed include receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, and defensive backs Madre Harper, Kenny Robinson and Chris Wilcox.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022. Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Harper originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Raiders practice squad before he signed with the New York Giants, playing in nine games in 2020 and finishing with five tackles. He was with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022, spending time on the practice squad this past season. Harper played two seasons at Southern Illinois after transferring from Oklahoma State.

Robinson, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 19 games in 2020 and 2021 combined, with one start, and had 18 tackles. He spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2022. Robinson played at West Virginia University where he earned all-Big 12 honors and eventually signed with the XFL.

Wilcox was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived prior to the start of the season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent a short stint on the active roster before being signed to the practice squad. Wilcox, who played at BYU, spent time in 2022 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

