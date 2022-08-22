Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Ealy 

Aug 22, 2022 at 01:15 PM

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and waived offensive tackle Jordan Tucker, it was announced today

Ealy, most recently released by L.A. Rams on Aug. 16, originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads' last season.

Ealy was a member of four Big 12 championship teams and three College Football Playoff squads in his four seasons at Oklahoma (2017-20). A second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 (by league's head coaches) and in 2020 (by coaches and media), he started in each of his 23 games over the '19 and '20 seasons. During his two years as a starter, the Sooners ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4).

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi

news

Steelers make roster moves on Tuesday

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including one following practice

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

news

Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract

news

Steelers sign Teague III

Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract

news

Steelers signed McKinley

The Steelers signed receiver Javon McKinley

news

McNichols signed to one-year contract

The team signed running back Jeremy McNichols at the start of training camp

news

Costin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign Pickett

The Steelers signed rookie number one pick Kenny Pickett

Advertising