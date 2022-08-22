Steelers sign Ealy 

Ealy, most recently released by L.A. Rams on Aug. 16, originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in May 2021. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads' last season.

Ealy was a member of four Big 12 championship teams and three College Football Playoff squads in his four seasons at Oklahoma (2017-20). A second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 (by league's head coaches) and in 2020 (by coaches and media), he started in each of his 23 games over the '19 and '20 seasons. During his two years as a starter, the Sooners ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4).