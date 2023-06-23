Transactions

Steelers sign Broderick Jones

Jun 23, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones, their first-round selection from the University of Georgia. The Steelers traded up from the 17th spot to the 14th spot to select Jones.

Jones started every game in 2022, playing at left tackle, for the Bulldogs and was an Associated Press All-SEC first-team selection.

"He is an extremely talented guy," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting. I was in Athens (Georgia) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guy's name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold.

"In terms of the division of labor and who is going to do what, those things will be decided in the team development process. But make no mistake we are excited about having a young man of his talent.

"He's got big-time upside, but I also say he is a really good player right now. He's got a competitor's mentality. He is wired for this line of work. He's got a desire to be great. He's highly competitive. He has been a part of a winner. He understands we are in a winning business. He values that. Sometimes you can't really value that unless you've been a part of it, and obviously the run that that university has been on with their football program, and they have won about as much as you can win over the time he spent playing a significant role for them.'

PHOTOS: Studio photoshoot with Broderick Jones

Take a look at Broderick Jones' first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones (77) poses for a photo following the NFL Draft, Friday, April 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Jones was part of two National Championship teams at Georgia, something he said has prepared him for where he is today.

"Just playing with an edge," said Jones. "At the end of the day that's what it is. To be the best, you've got to beat the best. Nobody plays as physical as (Georgia). Nobody was running the ball like us. Nobody was taking shots down the field like us. You've just got to be able to play dominant. You've got to play physical. You've got to play tough. You've got to thug it out at the end of the day. That's the only way you go in."

Jones, who wore No. 59 in college, is wearing No. 77 with the Steelers to honor his late University of Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car accident in January.

"It's in honor of my teammate that passed. He wore No. 77," said Jones. "I talked to the equipment manager, and he said No. 59 is not available right now. No. 77 was another option. So, I felt like I would do that for him, his family and myself."

