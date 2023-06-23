Steelers sign Broderick Jones

The Steelers signed rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones, their first-round selection from the University of Georgia. The Steelers traded up from the 17th spot to the 14th spot to select Jones.

Jones started every game in 2022, playing at left tackle, for the Bulldogs and was an Associated Press All-SEC first-team selection.

"He is an extremely talented guy," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting. I was in Athens (Georgia) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guy's name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold.

"In terms of the division of labor and who is going to do what, those things will be decided in the team development process. But make no mistake we are excited about having a young man of his talent.