Steelers sign Benton

Jun 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM
The Steelers signed rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, the second-round selection from Wisconsin. The Steelers took Benton with the 49th overall pick.

Benton was an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches in 2022. He played in 12 games, starting all of them. He finished the season with 36 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and four and a half sacks.

"Big strong guy. Really active. Good hands," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "For a big guy you will see him venture outside the box, chasing things down. He's got a good motor. You can see he's in really good shape when he plays. He plays a lot of snaps. He is an 80-85% guy. He keeps himself in really good shape, really competitive spirit.'

Benton said the more he gets to work with the Steelers coaching staff and the veterans on the roster the more he feels like his game will progress, especially as a pass rusher.

"I feel like I've got a lot of strengths," said Benton. "I feel like my run game is mainly the big thing that a lot of people see. But I feel like in Pittsburgh, I can develop into a great pass rusher, kind of get notes from Coach [Karl] Dunbar, who's a great coach, and Cam Heyward. It's going to be awesome working behind a vet who's been there before and who's been doing it for as long as him, just kind of picking his brain and putting my own little schedule together. Just getting help from the veterans who've been there and had success at this level."

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) goes up against Michigan State center Nick Samac (59) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) goes up against Michigan State center Nick Samac (59) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

National defensive lineman Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin (95) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National defensive lineman Keeanu Benton of Wisconsin (95) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton warms up before playing against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton warms up before playing against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, right, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, right, sacks Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton (95) is seen before an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton (95) is seen before an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

