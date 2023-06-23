Steelers sign Benton

Benton said the more he gets to work with the Steelers coaching staff and the veterans on the roster the more he feels like his game will progress, especially as a pass rusher.

"I feel like I've got a lot of strengths," said Benton. "I feel like my run game is mainly the big thing that a lot of people see. But I feel like in Pittsburgh, I can develop into a great pass rusher, kind of get notes from Coach [Karl] Dunbar, who's a great coach, and Cam Heyward. It's going to be awesome working behind a vet who's been there before and who's been doing it for as long as him, just kind of picking his brain and putting my own little schedule together. Just getting help from the veterans who've been there and had success at this level."