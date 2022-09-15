Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Anenih to 53-man roster

Sep 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed outside linebacker David Anenih to the 53-man roster on Thursday. Anenih was on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the Steelers.

The team also placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/Injured List, after he was injured in the Steelers overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anenih was originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released on the final cutdown after the preseason and then signed to their practice squad. He played in there preseason games, leading the Titans with three sacks and three quarterback hits, as well as the leader with two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

He played at the University of Houston where he played in 56 games, starting 29. He had 99 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He started 14 games his final season at Houston and finished with a career-highs in tackles (30) and tackles for a loss (10). He also had five sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while earning first-team all-conference honors.

Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers add two to practice squad

The Steelers signed two players to their practice squad on Tuesday

news

Steelers add Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers claim Jones off waivers

The Steelers claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jaguars

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed two players to the 53-man roster, place two on the Reserve/Injured List, and signed three to the practice squad

news

Steelers add eight to practice squad

The team added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made multiple moves on Tuesday morning as they work to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster

news

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

Advertising