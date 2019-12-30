Steelers sign 11 to reserve/future contracts

With the offseason officially underway the roster moves have already begun.

On Monday the Steelers signed 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All of them were already on the team's practice squad, including quarterback J.T. Barrett and safety Tray Matthews, who were both signed to the practice squad on Christmas Eve.

Those signed include: Barrett, Matthews,WR Jamal Custis, WR Quadree Henderson, CB Alexander Myres, RB Ralph Webb, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, OT Christian DiLauro, OT Derwin Gray, TE Kevin Rader and DE Henry Mondeaux.

The team also signed linebacker Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract.

Skipper made the Steelers initial 53-man roster at the start of the regular season but was waived prior to the Patriots game when Johnny Holton was promoted to the active roster.

After he was waived, he was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants and played in six games with three tackles, a fumble recovery and half a sack. He was waived by the Giants on Oct. 22 and signed to the practice squad the following day. He was signed to the Steelers 53-man roster on Nov. 19, off of the Giants practice squad, but was a game day inactive each week.