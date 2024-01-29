Senior Bowl: Williams gets a shot to coach offensive line

They'll be joined on the back end of the defense by Miami (Fla.) safety Kamren Kinchens, Georgia's Javon Bullard, Cole Bishop of Utah and Washington State's Jaden Hicks.

The Texas duo of Byron Murphy and T'Vondre Sweat head a defensive line group that also includes Michael Hall Jr. of Ohio State, Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis of Clemson and McKinnley Jackson of Texas A&M.

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu of UCLA might be the most highly-regarded player in the game and could be one of the first defensive players selected in this year's draft. He'll be joined by Alabama's Chris Braswell, Adisa Isaac of Penn State and Western Michigan's Marshawn Kneeland.

At linebacker, N.C. State's Payton Wilson will be an interesting player to watch. He's extremely talented, but had some major injuries in college.

North Carolina's Cedric Gray, Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg and Marist Liufau round out the top players at off-ball linebacker.

• New to the game this year is that participating players don't have to be members of the 2024 college senior class. As part of new NFL rules enacted to allow teams to get a better look at underclassmen who have declared for the draft, they may also apply to participate in the postseason all-star games.

Players who have completed at least three years of college – redshirt sophomores and true juniors – can apply for special admission to the NFL prior to the Jan. 15 deadline and thus be accepted to all-star games such as the Senior Bowl.

This year, there were 54 underclassmen who were granted special eligibility for the 2024 NFL Draft.

• The Steelers will have their full contingent of coaches and scouts in attendance this week – though they won't all necessarily be happy to be in Mobile.

Had the Steelers still been playing, the coaching staff would not have been in attendance.