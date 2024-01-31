Senior Bowl: Williams getting most out of week

For Williams, who has been the assistant offensive line coach for the Steelers the past two seasons, it's not just an opportunity to get a first-hand look at some of the players available in this year's draft, but for himself, as well.

The Steelers recommended him to the Senior Bowl committee for consideration to coach this week, and he was selected to do so, giving him an opportunity to come up with his own practice plan for his unit.

"When I found out about it, I was juiced and ready to go," Williams said.

He picked the brains or Brown and Martin to find out how they handled things, then came up with his own plan of attack.

That included not just having the American team offensive line do typical one-on-one blocking, but also included showing how they worked combo-blocks in two-on-one situations.

"They give us the freedom to develop that ourselves," Williams said of the unit practice plans. "I think you want to see all of it. Football drills, they're football-like, they're not football. So sometimes, you try to get two-on-one, one-on-one, just to see that competition."

If he had any questions about how he was running drills, he didn't have far to look for help. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who spends his time at the Senior Bowl on the field instead of in the stands, was keeping an eye on the offensive line-defensive line drills – as he seemingly always does.