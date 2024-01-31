Senior Bowl: Front office, coaches working OT to build draft board

At an event such as the Senior Bowl, the area scouts take on new roles, as well, focusing on specific positions rather than simply following the players from their area of expertise.

"This time of year, we start to break it down by positions. Each scout will take a group and kind of be an expert as we go through these all-star games," Colbert said. "We like to get waves of reports into the system. The area scouts will still be the experts on the players they scouted throughout the fall, but it's all about checks and balances and getting different parts into the system at different times. We'll have scouts doing positions and tanking the guys they saw during the season.

"That just kind of helps us stack the board. It helps with the tiebreakers. If you're an area scout, you don't necessarily see the whole country, but if you do it by position, you can see the top 20 linebackers, for example. You're not really looking at the guys you scouted any longer, you're looking at a position. It's a new report into the system that tells us if a guy is elevating. We don't overreact to that stuff, but it's a check."

What players do at these all-star games matter. But it's just another step in the process that will eventually culminate with the next Steelers' draft class.

"It's still all the start of the process. This is one extra little tool to all of it," Sadowski said. "Obviously, the meat of it is what they did during the season. When we do get our coaches involved, they will watch all of the game tape, as well. This is another cherry on the top, so to speak. It's a reward for many of these players.