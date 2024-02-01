Senior Bowl: Penn State CBs look to Porter for inspiration

They know how good Porter is. And they have a good idea of how their skill sets match up with his. The rest is up to them - and the draft process.

"Joey is more of an outside, shutdown corner," Dixon said of Porter. "I can move around a little more. I'm a little more versatile. I can blitz and work inside in the box."

At Penn State, King started opposite Porter in 2022 when opponents rarely threw at the future Steelers star in his final season. Dixon, a transfer from South Carolina, also figured into the mix that season, as well, seeing time in the slot and as a blitzer.

They were a formidable trio in 2022, especially given how much man-to-man defense Penn State plays, a rarity in college football.

"We played a lot of outside leverage. They do a lot of that in the NFL," said Dixon. "They play a lot of man-to-man. I'm prepared to cover on the inside or outside. I was inside doing a lot of blitzing, so I feel like that versatility prepared me for the league.

"That's all we do. It's man-to-man with a blitz. I'm used to it."

And if he didn't think that skill set would translate well to the NFL, all he needed to do was watch Porter's rookie season.

A finalist for the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Porter allowed just 24 receptions on 53 targets this season. Opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of just 65.9 when targeting his coverage.