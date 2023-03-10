Transactions

Steelers release Jackson, Platel

Mar 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have released cornerback William Jackson III and defensive back Carlins Platel.

Jackson was acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders during the 2022 season. He didn't play in any games for the Steelers, finishing out the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Jackson was the first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft. Jackson spent four seasons with the Bengals before joining the Commanders in 2021.

He has played in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has five career interceptions and 51 passes defensed.

Platel was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to play in an NFL game.

