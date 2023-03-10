Steelers release Jackson, Platel

The Steelers have released cornerback William Jackson III and defensive back Carlins Platel.

Jackson was acquired via a trade with the Washington Commanders during the 2022 season. He didn't play in any games for the Steelers, finishing out the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Jackson was the first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft. Jackson spent four seasons with the Bengals before joining the Commanders in 2021.

He has played in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has five career interceptions and 51 passes defensed.