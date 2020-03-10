Steelers receive 3rd round compensatory pick

The NFL awarded the compensatory choices for the 2020 NFL Draft and the Steelers received a third-round pick. The pick will be the 38th in the round, and the 102nd pick overall.

The pick is based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency, and it was formulated based on the team losing Le'Veon Bell and Jesse James, while signing Steven Nelson.

Compensatory picks, which are third round through seventh round, began in 1994 and since then the Steelers have received 33 of them.

Compensatory pick formula and rules:

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.