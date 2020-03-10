Steelers receive 3rd round compensatory pick

Mar 10, 2020 at 05:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The NFL awarded the compensatory choices for the 2020 NFL Draft and the Steelers received a third-round pick. The pick will be the 38th in the round, and the 102nd pick overall.

The pick is based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency, and it was formulated based on the team losing Le'Veon Bell and Jesse James, while signing Steven Nelson.

Compensatory picks, which are third round through seventh round, began in 1994 and since then the Steelers have received 33 of them.

Compensatory pick formula and rules:
Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.

2020 COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES
Round, Round Choice/Overall Selection, Team
3, 33-97, Houston
3, 34-98, New England
3, 35-99, New York Giants
3, 36-100, New England
3, 37-101, Seattle
3, 38-102, Pittsburgh
3, 39-103, Philadelphia
3, 40-104, Los Angeles Rams
3, 41-105, Minnesota
3, 42-106, Baltimore

4, 33-139, Tampa Bay
4, 34-140, Chicago
4, 35-141, Miami
4, 36-142, Washington
4, 37-143, Baltimore
4, 38-144, Seattle
4, 39-145, Philadelphia
4, 40-146, Philadelphia

5, 33-178, Denver
5, 34-179, Dallas

6, 33-212, New England
6, 34-213, New England
6, 35-214, Seattle

7, 33-247, New York Giants
7, 34-248, Houston
7, 35-249, Minnesota
7, 36-250, Houston
7, 37-251, Miami
7, 38-252, Denver
7, 39-253, Minnesota
7, 40-254, Denver
7, 41-255, New York Giants

Related Content

news

Steelers sign King, add four to practice squad

The Steelers signed cornerback Desmond King II and added four to their practice squad
news

Bye Week Blog: Waiting for the moment

Follow along for all the news as the Steelers have a bye week leading into the regular season
news

Steelers launch Student Rush program

The innovative program the Steelers launched today engages with the local college market
news

YinzChat set to kick off '23 season

Steelers fans can now play YinzChat, the team's official game
news

Community Corner: Smith to chair annual run and walk

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 31

Even though he didn't play in 2022, Austin is considered a second-year pro in 2023
news

Steelers add nine to the practice squad

The Steelers added nine players to the practice squad, including eight who were previously on the roster
news

Tomlin 'excited' to begin working with a new 53

Steelers head coach feels good about roster heading into 2023 season
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Moves are still happening a day after the 53-man roster was set
news

Steelers current 2023 roster

Updated: A look at who makes up the Steelers current roster, which is 52 players
news

Lolley on the 53-man roster

Steelers completely rebuild offensive line in a short amount of time
news

Steelers trade Green, reduce roster to 53

The Steelers traded guard Kendrick Green to the Texans and released 16 other players
Advertising