Steelers receive 3rd round compensatory pick

The NFL awarded the compensatory choices for the 2020 NFL Draft and the Steelers received a third-round pick. The pick will be the 38th in the round, and the 102nd pick overall.
The pick is based on losses and gains from the previous year in free agency, and it was formulated based on the team losing Le'Veon Bell and Jesse James, while signing Steven Nelson.
Compensatory picks, which are third round through seventh round, began in 1994 and since then the Steelers have received 33 of them.
Compensatory pick formula and rules:
Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club.
2020 COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES
Round, Round Choice/Overall Selection, Team
3, 33-97, Houston
3, 34-98, New England
3, 35-99, New York Giants
3, 36-100, New England
3, 37-101, Seattle
3, 38-102, Pittsburgh
3, 39-103, Philadelphia
3, 40-104, Los Angeles Rams
3, 41-105, Minnesota
3, 42-106, Baltimore
4, 33-139, Tampa Bay
4, 34-140, Chicago
4, 35-141, Miami
4, 36-142, Washington
4, 37-143, Baltimore
4, 38-144, Seattle
4, 39-145, Philadelphia
4, 40-146, Philadelphia
5, 33-178, Denver
5, 34-179, Dallas
6, 33-212, New England
6, 34-213, New England
6, 35-214, Seattle
7, 33-247, New York Giants
7, 34-248, Houston
7, 35-249, Minnesota
7, 36-250, Houston
7, 37-251, Miami
7, 38-252, Denver
7, 39-253, Minnesota
7, 40-254, Denver
7, 41-255, New York Giants