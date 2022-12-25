Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed by the NFL.
The game, which will be played on Sunday, January 1 at M&T Bank Stadium, has been changed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
This is the second game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.
NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy:
Flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days' notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on 6 days' notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed. Flexible scheduling for Monday Night Football does not begin until the 2023 season.