Steelers-Ravens game flexed

Dec 25, 2022 at 05:37 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed by the NFL.

The game, which will be played on Sunday, January 1 at M&T Bank Stadium, has been changed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

This is the second game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.

NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy:
Flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days' notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on 6 days' notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed. Flexible scheduling for Monday Night Football does not begin until the 2023 season.

