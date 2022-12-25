Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed by the NFL.

The game, which will be played on Sunday, January 1 at M&T Bank Stadium, has been changed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. The game will air on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

This is the second game this season that the Steelers have had flexed.