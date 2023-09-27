Proper execution of the offense a key for Pickett

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John McKay was once asked about his offense's execution.

McKay, ever the joker, quipped, "I'm in favor of it."

All kidding aside, execution on the football field is critical to success. And in last Sunday night's 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers' execution – particularly on offense – was much more crisp than it had been in the team's first two games.

Continuing to build off that performance is something the Steelers (2-1), and particularly quarterback Kenny Pickett, want to do as they head into next Sunday's game against the Houston Texans (1-2).

"I think there was a lot better execution," Pickett said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I think we had a great game plan. Not that we didn't have a great game plan in weeks prior but the execution was a lot better."

Pickett completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Raiders, as the Steelers won the turnover battle 3-0 against the Raiders and won for the eighth time in Pickett's last 10 starts.

Overall, the Steelers gained 333 yards of offense, averaging 5.6 yards per play, looking much more fluid throughout the game than they had in their first two outings against San Francisco and Cleveland.