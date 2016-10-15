Steelers promote Hamilton to active roster

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers promoted wide receiver Landry Jones to the team's active roster, it was announced today.
Hamilton has spent the first five games of the season on the Steelers' practice squad. He signed with the Steelers during the team's 2016 training camp on August 5. Hamilton was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.
To make room for Hamilton on the 53-man roster, the Steelers released cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz.
