Transactions

Steelers promote Hamilton to active roster

Oct 15, 2016 at 08:57 AM

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers promoted wide receiver Landry Jones to the team's active roster, it was announced today.

Hamilton has spent the first five games of the season on the Steelers' practice squad. He signed with the Steelers during the team's 2016 training camp on August 5. Hamilton was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

To make room for Hamilton on the 53-man roster, the Steelers released cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz.

PHOTOS: Practice - Dolphins Week- Day 3

The Steelers prepare for the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

No Title
1 / 58
David DeCastro
2 / 58

David DeCastro

Caushaud Lyons
3 / 58

Caushaud Lyons

DeAngelo Williams
4 / 58

DeAngelo Williams

Arthur Moats
5 / 58

Arthur Moats

Antonio Brown
6 / 58

Antonio Brown

Tyler Matakevich
7 / 58

Tyler Matakevich

RaShaun Allen
8 / 58

RaShaun Allen

Vince Williams
9 / 58

Vince Williams

Justin Gilbert
10 / 58

Justin Gilbert

Sammie Coates
11 / 58

Sammie Coates

Eli Rogers
12 / 58

Eli Rogers

Stephon Tuitt and RaShaun Allen
13 / 58

Stephon Tuitt and RaShaun Allen

Vince Wiliams
14 / 58

Vince Wiliams

Daryl Richardson and Lawrence Timmons
15 / 58

Daryl Richardson and Lawrence Timmons

Jordan Dangerfield
16 / 58

Jordan Dangerfield

Daryl Richardson
17 / 58

Daryl Richardson

Sean Davis
18 / 58

Sean Davis

Xavier Grimble
19 / 58

Xavier Grimble

Karlos Williams and Vince Williams
20 / 58

Karlos Williams and Vince Williams

Mike Mitchell
21 / 58

Mike Mitchell

Joey Porter
22 / 58

Joey Porter

Jordan Dangerfield
23 / 58

Jordan Dangerfield

Ben Roethlisberger
24 / 58

Ben Roethlisberger

Ross Cockrell and Eli Rogers
25 / 58

Ross Cockrell and Eli Rogers

Stephon Tuitt
26 / 58

Stephon Tuitt

No Title
27 / 58
Antonio Brown and Xavier Grimble
28 / 58

Antonio Brown and Xavier Grimble

Al-Hajj Shabazz
29 / 58

Al-Hajj Shabazz

DeAngelo Williams and Ben Roethlisberger
30 / 58

DeAngelo Williams and Ben Roethlisberger

Artie Burns
31 / 58

Artie Burns

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Mike Mitchell
32 / 58

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Mike Mitchell

Ross Cockrell
33 / 58

Ross Cockrell

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Mike Mitchell
34 / 58

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Mike Mitchell

Robert Golden
35 / 58

Robert Golden

Demarcus Ayers and Lawrence Timmons
36 / 58

Demarcus Ayers and Lawrence Timmons

No Title
37 / 58
Jacob Hagen
38 / 58

Jacob Hagen

Antonio Brown and John Norwig
39 / 58

Antonio Brown and John Norwig

Fitzgerald Toussaint
40 / 58

Fitzgerald Toussaint

Vince Williams
41 / 58

Vince Williams

Head coach Mike Tomlin
42 / 58

Head coach Mike Tomlin

No Title
43 / 58
Stephon Tuitt
44 / 58

Stephon Tuitt

No Title
45 / 58
No Title
46 / 58
Sean Davis
47 / 58

Sean Davis

No Title
48 / 58
Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams
49 / 58

Ben Roethlisberger and DeAngelo Williams

Xavier Grimble and Jordan Dangerfield
50 / 58

Xavier Grimble and Jordan Dangerfield

Ben Roethlisberger
51 / 58

Ben Roethlisberger

Robert Golden
52 / 58

Robert Golden

David DeCastro
53 / 58

David DeCastro

Artie Burns
54 / 58

Artie Burns

William Gay
55 / 58

William Gay

L.T. Walton
56 / 58

L.T. Walton

Roosevelt Nix
57 / 58

Roosevelt Nix

Jarvis Jones
58 / 58

Jarvis Jones

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

