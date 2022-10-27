To blitz or not to blitz? That is the question

The Steelers, however, are blitzing just 24.1 percent of the time this season, down from 24.9 percent last season and 40.3 percent in 2020.

"It's more the way things have played out," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "Obviously, we've had some injuries in the secondary, so when you lose some guys, maybe you don't want to expose them as much. So, we had to mix it up and do some things a little differently. I think if the situation calls for it and we need to, we've got to be able to get after people."

The situation might just call for it this week.

And the Steelers are getting more healthy in the secondary after having their top three cornerbacks – Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace – and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds all banged up at various points thus far this season.

But that doesn't mean the Steelers will just flip the switch and go after Hurts on every down.

"I think with a mobile quarterback, you have to pick your spots," Austin said. "If they pick it up or he gets outside, it becomes a huge play. Like anytime, we try to pick and choose when the right times will be. Sometimes we're good, sometimes we're not so good. That's the challenge every week."

The Steelers, however, are very accustomed to playing against mobile quarterbacks. After all, they face Baltimore's Lamar Jackson twice per season and have played against Buffalo's Josh Allen several times, as well.

They don't get much better in terms of mobility than those two – though the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hurts is close. He has 248 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground already this season. And his 19 rushing touchdowns over the past three seasons are the most by any quarterback, even though he wasn't a full-time starter in 2020.